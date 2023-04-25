Longtime Grand Rapids Christian Schools superintendent to retire

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A change coming to Grand Rapids Christian Schools.

Longtime Superintendent Tom DeJonge will retire from the school system at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

DeJonge has held the job since August 2004 and has held a number of roles in other school districts in the area.

“Tom’s passion for Christian education has been clear throughout his career,” said Rebecca Jordan Heys, president of the GRCS Board of Trustees. “Through his hard work and commitment to GRCS families, the district is in a strong place moving forward, and we thank Tom and his family for his faithful servant leadership.”

“It has been a privilege and a blessing to call Grand Rapids Christian home for nearly 60 years,” said DeJonge. “As a member of a multi-generational family that attended Grand Rapids Christian Schools since 1928, I am immensely honored to have been able to serve as superintendent and proud of all we have accomplished together on behalf of our students and families. I am confident of and look forward to seeing that success continue for future generations of students.”

The board of trustees has formed a search committee and selected a search firm to help find the district’s next leader.

The position will be posted this summer and the board will conduct interviews with top candidates in November and December.

The board hopes to select a candidate by February 2024.

