Long Road Distillers wins big at 2 national competitions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Long Road Distillers won big at two national competitions this season, raking in dozens of awards for its brews, the distillery announced Wednesday.

We’re told judging in the Craft Spirits Awards by the American Craft Distillers Association took place Aug. 24, with the American Distilling Institute announcing winners in the Judging of Craft Spirits competition the following day.

The company says they won Double Gold for its Long Road Original Aquavit and Raspberry Liqueur. Aquavit was also named the best in its category, the distiller adds.

“It’s always an honor to earn this sort of recognition from the ACSA and ADI competitions,” says Long Road Distillers Co-Founder Kyle VanStrien. “The judging panels from both are comprised of our peers and industry professionals who are working with top-quality spirits on a daily basis.”

Other awards include Best Liqueur, Best Coffee Liqueur, and Best of Class Specialty Spirit.

