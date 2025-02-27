Local realtor to showcase Grand Rapids on national streaming show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A community looking to grow cannot be successful if it does not attract and keep workers and businesses. Brain drain, for example, happens when educated and professional people leave an area for more favorable conditions. It's a problem Michigan has long struggled with.

It's also one of many reasons our state has set up things like the "Michigan Going Pro Talent Fund" for employers to train, develop and retain employees. Last year, 34% of those funds were awarded to West Michigan businesses.

When we take a closer look at the numbers, we see that:



West Michigan employers were awarded $10.4 million.

175 local businesses benefited.

Within those, 5,171 employees were impacted.

In Grand Rapids specifically, 52 apprenticeship programs were created.

The Grand Rapids metro area is a place that not only a lot of people call home but also enjoy being a part of.

“Think that when you think of West Michigan, you think home; you think family; you think affordability. You have the Great Lakes. You have everything you want in one spot,” said Tammy Jo Budzynski.

Budzynski is a local realtor who will be hosting several episodes of a show called The American Dream TV. It features cities from around the country.

“It makes me really proud that I always thought that we were a very tiny city, very small city with big dreams, big aspirations, and now I'm watching the city that I've been in real estate now for 24 years grow mature,” she added.

Tammy Jo explains she's going to be featuring the West Michigan area.

“I get to showcase a city that I love, the people, the community, and I focused on that,” she said.

Grand Rapids is no stranger to the spotlight. CNN named the city one of the 10 best towns to visit in 2024. U.S. News & World Report ranked Grand Rapids as one of the top 20 best places to live for quality of life.

“Our big secret is no longer a secret,” Tammy Jo added.

She said this first episode will focus on an area near and dear to her heart.

“I focus on businesses, particularly in the Creston Neighborhood, for this one, because I think that the integration of a business with our neighborhoods, especially locally based, is so pivotal in how that neighborhood operates,” she explained.

There’s a viewing party happening on Monday at River North Public House. People can also catch the show on Prime Video, Apple TV and Roku.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

