Local organization hosts backpack giveaway at Alger Middle School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Class is almost back in session and Save A Life A Day ensures families are ready for the first day of school.

Parents and kids gathered at Alger Middle School for the ultimate back-to-school event.

"We doing gun locks, backpack giveaway, food for the kids, haircuts, braiding, everything, whatever they need," said William Mcfadden, the event organizer.

The event was in partnership with Larry Johnson and Grand Rapids Public Schools. "It brings people together. The things that we need together in our community is togetherness," he said.

Mcfadden told FOX 17 they gave away over two thousand backpacks. According to Grand Rapids Public Schools website, school resumes on August 19.

