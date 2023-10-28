Local law enforcement agencies participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday marked National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, which aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of unwanted medications.

The day also is meant to educate the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Law enforcement agencies throughout West Michigan held drug take back events Saturday, including the East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department.

FOX 17

The annual open house not only lets community members meet public safety staff and learn more about the department, but also provides the opportunity to drop off unused and expired prescriptions medications.

“One of the things that we want to do is protect the environment. A lot of times, individuals will put stuff either down the toilet or down the sink, and that gets into the water and that’s not a good thing,” Chief Mark Herald, East Grand Rapids Public Safety Department, explained.

Local drug take back events are in partnership with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

They collect a wide variety of prescription medications, including opioids.

“Drug Take Back Day, it’s been outstanding. When we started that program, I didn’t realize how successful that was gonna be. We started as just, kind of, a nice thing, but East Grand Rapids participates with returning drugs at maybe the highest level in the United States,” Chief Herald said. “We did receive notification from the DEA a few years ago about how successful our program has been, and it’s still ongoing. Every day, people will come in, turn in their drugs.”

If you weren’t able to drop off unwanted prescriptions Saturday, there are other pharmaceutical disposal locations that are available year-round. Click here to find one near you.

**If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, help is available. Call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357) for free, confidential assistance, 24/7.**

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube