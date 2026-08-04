Local horse stable helps volunteer find purpose after accident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Chad Zmrzlik wheels a green wheelbarrow through the barn, feeds the horses, and checks off his tasks — a routine that has become the cornerstone of his recovery and independence.

Zmrzlik volunteers at Hestóvin Stables, a local nonprofit on a 7.5-acre property, after a car accident several years ago greatly impacted his life. He said the stable gave him purpose.

"I love it. Yeah, I don't get paid for it. Come and do nothing on me on horses. So, what's the best thing to do is go feed them," Zmrzlik said.

"I like being able to do something."

Hope Network is working to give Zmrzlik and many others a chance to live a normal life. Kristen Bouwma, a clinical rehab tech with Hope Network, accompanies him during his visits.

"He's grown into more independence here at the barn. I basically come just to make sure that he's safe, that his tasks are completed," Bouwma said.

That growth earned Zmrzlik the title of Volunteer of the Month at the stables. Executive Director Laura Huizenga said the entire team looks forward to his visits.

"We all look forward to Tuesday mornings when he comes. He is just very dependable, reliable, pleasant. He has a great sense of humor. He has a great attitude. He comes in the barn saying, 'What do you need me to do?' And he's on it right away," Huizenga said.

Hestóvin Stables launched with riding lessons and on-ground lessons before expanding its offerings.

"We started with riding lessons and on-ground lessons. We added community events so the community can come onto this beautiful property at least once a month," Huizenga said.

The stable is now in the process of launching a program aimed at helping veterans this fall.

For Zmrzlik, every day at the stable carries deep meaning.

"I didn't find a better job. This is just fun to me," Zmrzlik said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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