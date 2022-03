GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A police officer with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) who is battling cancer got a nice surprise Wednesday night from some fellow first responders.

A K-9 handler with KDPS is at Spectrum Health in Grand Rapids with acute leukemia.

Officers from the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, Grand Rapids Police Department and Grand Rapids firefighters surprised him by lighting up their cruisers in the hospital parking lot to show their support.