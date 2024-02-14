Watch Now
Local cat reunites with owner 6 years after going missing

Posted at 12:02 PM, Feb 14, 2024
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local cat reunited with his family six years after going missing, and it’s all thanks to his microchip!

The Humane Society of West Michigan (HSWM) says someone brought a cat into the shelter last week. After scanning his microchip, they were able to identify his owner, who told them Daryll had been missing since October 2017!

The animal shelter says Daryll lived outdoors half a mile away. He was fed by nearby residents during that time.

HSWM explains microchips don’t work like GPSs but they do hold information that act as collar tags when scanned.

“As we can see with Daryll, microchips are built to last!” the shelter writes. “If it wasn't for being microchipped, who knows if Daryll would have found his way back to his home.”

HSWM says Daryll’s story is a perfect example of why it is important to microchip your pets.

