LMCU raising money for pediatric care

Lake Michigan Credit Union
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 30, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union is raising money starting May 1 to help support pediatric care at 13 local hospitals across Michigan and Florida.

LMCU hopes to raise $75,000 towards kids’ care this year, compared to raising more than $50,000 last year, according to a news release.

Funds raised through the Band Together Campaign will benefit programs such as the Mercy Health Saint Mary’s Birth Center, Metro Health – University of Michigan Maternal Infant Health Program and Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Child Life Services program.

LMCU will match the first $15,000 raised through members’ donations to help boost the campaign.

See the full list of hospitals and make a donation here.

