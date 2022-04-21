LMCU launches 10th annual $50K Home Makeover Sweepstakes

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has launched its 10th annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes!

The sweepstakes runs through Friday, July 8 and will grant one lucky grand prize winner $50,000 toward a home makeover, according to LMCU.

We’re told last year’s sweepstakes was the first in the credit union’s history to surpass one million entries.

“It’s so wonderful to be celebrating the 10th year of our Home Makeover Sweepstakes,” says LMCU President & CEO Sandy Jelinski. “Thinking back to each winner, it’s amazing what the prize meant for them and the dreams they’ve always had for their homes.”

Visit LMCU.org to enter.

