Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

LMCU launches 10th annual $50K Home Makeover Sweepstakes

LMCU Lake Michigan Credit Union 2.png
Lake Michigan Credit Union
LMCU Lake Michigan Credit Union 2.png
Posted at 7:03 PM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 19:03:09-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) has launched its 10th annual Home Makeover Sweepstakes!

The sweepstakes runs through Friday, July 8 and will grant one lucky grand prize winner $50,000 toward a home makeover, according to LMCU.

We’re told last year’s sweepstakes was the first in the credit union’s history to surpass one million entries.

“It’s so wonderful to be celebrating the 10th year of our Home Makeover Sweepstakes,” says LMCU President & CEO Sandy Jelinski. “Thinking back to each winner, it’s amazing what the prize meant for them and the dreams they’ve always had for their homes.”

Visit LMCU.org to enter.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News