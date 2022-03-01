LMCU commemorates National Reading Month with 'Reading Adventure' challenge

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — March is National Reading Month, and Lake Michigan Credit Union (LMCU) is celebrating by challenging young Michiganders to take part in LMCU’s Reading Adventure.

LMCU says kids who read five books this month will be entered for a chance to win $100.

The credit union adds every kid who successfully finishes the challenge will be given a bookmark and sticker if they are brought to an LMCU location.

Click here to submit entries online. Forms can be picked up at your nearest LMCU.

Winners of the Reading Adventure challenge are scheduled to be drawn April 15.

The deadline to enter is March 31. Children 12 and under are eligible to enter.

