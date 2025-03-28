Living the dream at the Cottage & Lakefront Living Show

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Many Michiganders don’t even have to leave the state for vacation; we just head for the cottage.

And those folks— or those dreaming of having a cottage getaway— are expected to be checking out the 2025 Cottage & Lakefront Living Show at DeVos Place.

The watchwords are “buy, build, renovate, or decorate.” The show is noted for its wealth of ideas and information, whether from vendors or the Seminar Stage.

Since cottages are mainly for play, there’s some playing expected at the show: the Monroe Street Beach will give beach lovers a preview of summer with an area covered in sand.

Part of the attraction will be the chance to meet and watch The Sand Pirate, Janet Moore Schader, building sand creations and giving lessons on how to do it yourself.

The Cottage Art Show features local and regional artists and their works; the Lakefront Marketplace offers a wide selection of decorating and furnishing ideas; and much more.

Schedule:

Friday, March 28, 2025, 12:00 pm - 8:00 pm

Saturday, March 29, 2025, 10:00 am - 8:00 pm

Sunday, March 30, 2025, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm

Devos Place

303 Monroe Ave NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

