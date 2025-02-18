Literacy Center of West Michigan receives federal funds after 2-week delay

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Literacy Center of West Michigan informed us earlier this month that their federal funds had been frozen.

The organization teaches English language skills to adults. Some students are immigrants seeking to pass the naturalization test.

The Literacy Center’s funding was renewed several months ago. The government normally pays those reimbursements monthly.

Officials informed FOX 17 Monday they were paid the government-issued funds after a two-week-long delay.

However, the funding’s future remains unclear. For now, the Literacy Center says they are proceeding with their citizenship program.

