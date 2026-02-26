LIFE'S A GARDEN, DIG IT!: West Michigan home and Garden show back in bloom

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Life's a garden, DIG IT!

The West Michigan Home and Garden Show is back in bloom at DeVos Place starting Thursday and going through the weekend.

Show Dates and Hours:

· Thursday, February 26, 2026: 2 - 8 p.m.

· Friday, February 27, 2026: Noon - 9 p.m.

· Saturday, February 28, 2026: 10 a.m. - 8 pm

· Sunday, March 1, 2026: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Tickets:

· Adults: $12

· Children (6-14): $5

· Children (5 and under): FREE!

This year features 12 indoor gardens to gawk at, experts at five free seminars and over 300 local businesses to talk with about your upcoming home and garden projects.

“For many people, The West Michigan Home and Garden Show means spring is just around the corner,” says Derek Lancioni, Show Manager for ShowSpan Inc. “It’s the perfect time and place to get a head start on your summer outdoor design plans and have fun with the entire family.”

On Saturday, kids get in free until noon for Family Day. This includes hands-on activities, live birds of prey presentation, inflatable obstacle course, and other family-focused events.

For more on Ticket information and show times, check out this link.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube