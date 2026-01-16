LET'S ROCK!: Michigan company turns Grand Rapids warehouse into rock climbing gym

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Let's rock!

Rock CLIMB that is!

The Michigan-based 'Planet Rock' is opening their third location in the state in grand rapids on Saturday, January 17th and will offer free climbing and a party from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m. with food, drinks, games and prizes.

Planet Rock

According to their website Planet Rock offers a variety of ways for new climbers to jump into the sport of rock climbing, including youth classes.

Their new location is at 3175 Union Ave., between 28th St. and 32nd St.

The gym boasts over 35-thousand square feet of space and walls 50 feet high, with the goal of providing a challenge for even the seasoned climber looking for a new place to 'hang' here in West Michigan.

Read more stories from the FOX 17 Morning News team

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube