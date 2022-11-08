LEGO store Bricks & Minifigs to open in Grand Rapids on December 10

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The LEGO store Bricks & Minifigs has announced that it will open in Grand Rapids on December 10. The store will be located at 2927 Breton Road Southeast.

Bricks & Minifigs will specialize in buying, selling, and trading new and used LEGO sets, bulk bricks, and minifigures. The store will also provide an event space for birthday parties or special LEGO themed events, including after-school robotics clubs, “Make-and-Take” events, and Brick Derby races.

The grand opening will also feature LEGO Masters contestants Maria and Philip Straatsma. The two competed in the second season of the competition series, which aired on FOX in 2021. Maria and Philip Straatsma will be available for meet and greets, as well as autographs.

At the grand opening, the first 175 customers will receive a free custom Bricks & Minifigs Grand Rapids minifig with any purchase. There will also be raffles and giveaways. The store will also feature unique LEGO builds from the West Michigan LEGO User Group.

“We are excited to bring the Bricks & Minifigs experience to Grand Rapids,” said owners Nathan and Julia Petersen. “We love LEGO and are both builders and collectors. We want to celebrate a space that has products for every age and type of builder; we also want to enable connection for LEGO fans and newcomers alike. As your family-owned LEGO resale store, we can’t wait to spread the joy of creativity and community for all things LEGO in Grand Rapids.”

Bricks & Minifigs will open on December 10.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube