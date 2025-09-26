LEGO Brickworld returns to DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you build it, they will come.

For the third year, The Brickworld LEGO Exposition is returning to the DeVos Place Convention Center in Grand Rapids for September 27 - 28.

Bringing together thousands of enthusiasts of all ages to see amazing original LEGO creations and layouts, LEGO and DUPLO play stations, interactive exhibits, and vendor booths.

Brickworld LEGO Exposition



September 27: 10am - 5pm

September 28: 10am - 4pm

General Admission: $18.00 online or $20.00 at the door

Military Member & First Responder: $15.00 at the door

Kids 3 & Under: Free

One of the feature pieces this year will be an Interactive City, where guests can get creative and help build up a city display that will appear all weekend at the expo. There is also a Play Brick area with tens of thousands of loose LEGO bricks, along with a Graffiti Wall where you can build mosaic-style images wth thousands of multi-colored LEGO "pixels."

If you would rather look, but not touch, the Expo will feature 50,000 square feet of displays of giant spaceships, castle and train cities, pop culture and movie creations, and even classic art.

For information on purchasing tickets, check out the link here.

