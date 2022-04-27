Watch
Learn to be a rock star at School of Rock Grand Rapids

Posted at 7:19 AM, Apr 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-27 07:55:55-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — School of Rock Grand Rapids is now open!

A newly renovated space in the Brenton Village area is welcoming kids and adults of all ages to take music lessons and be in a rock band!

Students have the opportunity to learn guitar, drums, piano or vocals.

Summer camps are available, but year-round School of Rock offers private and group lessons which lead to live performances at local venues.

Students will literally come together as a band while learning their individual instruments along the way. A fun way to learn music and become a rock star!

