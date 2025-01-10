Leak triggers water shut down in Grand Rapids neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids' Department of Public Works says a small water main break is causing a big headache for neighbors near the corner of Allerton and Adams.

The break caused a leak in a 6" pipe and water will have to be shut down for several homes.

This issue is 1 block away from the water main break that flooded several homes causing thousands of dollars in damage and impacting nearly 200 households in June of last year.

READ THE LATEST: 6 MONTHS LATER: Families still dealing with damage by Grand Rapids water main break

Crews were alerted to the trickle (as the city described it) late on Thursday and determined they'd be better able to handle the repairs by the light of day.

The site of the leak was barricaded and crews began repairs Friday morning, including going door to door to tell those whose water comes from that line about an impending shutdown.

Officials for the City of Grand Rapids tell FOX 17 they will keep us updated as repairs continue.

