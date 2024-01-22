Lawmakers gather in GR on 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Monday was the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, a landmark Supreme Court (SCOTUS) decision that legalized abortion in the United States.

That decision, made on Jan. 22, 1973, also legitimized other privacy matters such as relationships, family and bodily autonomy.

SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022 in a ruling stating abortion is not a constitutional right. Since then, reproductive rights have been a hot-button topic in the national political sphere.

A handful of Democratic lawmakers made an appearance in Grand Rapids Monday to observe the anniversary. With former President Trump ahead in the polls, those lawmakers shared why they believe he is a threat to reproductive rights.

“They promised to overturn Roe vs. Wade, and they did and now they're bragging about it,” says Rep. Hillary Scholten. “They're promising to implement a nationwide abortion ban. And they will.”

“This really does come down to who makes decisions, who makes medical decisions, who makes reproductive health care decisions when we have to make a choice,” says Sen. Debbie Stabenow.

Dr. Charita L. Roque, an obstetrician and gynecologist who provides abortions, also weighed in.

“There are countless heartbreaking stories of people across the country being denied vital care, and doctors being threatened with jail time for simply doing their jobs,” says Dr. Roque. “I'm proud of the progress we've made in Michigan, but that progress is under threat.”

Michigan voters enshrined reproductive rights in the state’s constitution in November 2022 with the passage of Proposal 3.

In the meantime, Right to Life Michigan released the following statement:

"On the 51st anniversary of Roe v. Wade, we memorialize the lives lost … and women and families destroyed by abortion.



“While Dobbs v. Jackson women's health organization ultimately righted the U.S. Supreme Court's wrong -- the impact of decades of propaganda to bring women to the doors of abortion clinics … remains."

RELATED: Biden emphasizes reproductive rights on Roe v. Wade anniversary

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube