LaughFest tickets on sale now!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Get your giggle on for a great cause and see some of comedy's top names March 5-9, all benefitting Gilda's Club Grand Rapids.

Adam Ray, Corey B, Dan Soder, and Gabby Bryan headline LaughFest 2025, presented by Gun Lake Casino and Resort which offers 40+ shows across Grand Rapids, Wayland, and more.

Don't forget about the Clean Comedy Showcase featuring Katie Hannigan, Keith McGill, Mayce Galoni, Paula Kosienski, and Vanessa Gonzalez.

And be sure to join Gilda's Club Grand Rapids for the Gilda's Club Red Door Gala, featuring Preacher Lawson on March 19.

Tickets are on sale as of today!

