LaughFest show highlights for Friday and Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — LaughFest is entering its second day of this year's event.

Here are the highlights to look forward to on Friday and Saturday:

FUBBLE TIME

Friday, March 12, 6 p.m.

Join Teresa L. Thome and Patrick W. Ziegler founders of Fubble Entertainment as they engage guest Alan Zweibel, former writing partner of Gilda Radner and a Multiple Emmy and Thurber prize winning writer, in a lively discussion!

LaughFest Trivia Night of Stars

Friday, March 12, 8 p.m.

This interactive trivia game will feature a variety of questions about pop culture, with a few West Michigan-based questions thrown in the mix. Expect a lot of laughs as the hosts and their friends will even act out some of the questions!

Seriously Funny Family Adventure Challenge

Thursday, March 11 - Sunday, March 14

This fun-filled family challenge will involve household teams racing across the downtown areas of Grand Rapids to engage in fun and exciting challenges and brainteasers suitable for all ages, requiring fast thinking, and fast action, all while showcasing downtown retailers, restaurants, and landmarks!

An Evening of Laughter and Conversation with Michelle Wolf

Saturday, March 13, 9 p.m.

On the heels of her recent Netflix special, MICHELLE WOLF: JOKE SHOW, Wolf is hitting the road with all new material. Watch her work it out in intimate venues while you still can.

Gettin' Better with Ron Funches

Saturday, March 13, 7 p.m.

“Gettin’ Better with Ron Funches” is a podcast about staying motivated, reaching goals, and working towards the things you love.

Each episode Ron shares affirmations for the week, discusses something that inspired or upset him that week and then he does an interview with different celebrities, comedians or friends. They will discuss their goals and what getting better means to them.