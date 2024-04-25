Lace up and grab your best blue shirt-- It's time to support autism families & caretakers!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network’s Bridge Walk for Autism is back, followed by a sensory-friendly event at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Gather at the Blue Bridge at 5 p.m. to join thousands of people who love and care for someone with autism.

The free events are open to the public, and registration takes a few moments.

This annual event continues conversations on inclusion for autism families – putting a spotlight on current resources and the need for more!

Check-in starts at 4:30 p.m., the walk starts at 5 and the Sensory Night event is at 5:30 p.m. Join for one or both— but wear blue to support no matter what!