Lace up and grab your best blue shirt-- It's time to support autism families & caretakers!

Bridge Walk for Autism
FOX 17
Walkers crossing the Blue Bridge in downtown Grand Rapids, commemorating Autism Acceptance Month.
Posted at 9:09 AM, Apr 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-25 09:09:04-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hope Network’s Bridge Walk for Autism is back, followed by a sensory-friendly event at the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Gather at the Blue Bridge at 5 p.m. to join thousands of people who love and care for someone with autism.

The free events are open to the public, and registration takes a few moments.

This annual event continues conversations on inclusion for autism families – putting a spotlight on current resources and the need for more!

Check-in starts at 4:30 p.m., the walk starts at 5 and the Sensory Night event is at 5:30 p.m. Join for one or both— but wear blue to support no matter what!

