Labor Fest returns to downtown Grand Rapids Monday, September 5th, 11 a.m. — 5p.m.

Head down to Rosa Parks Circle for live music, not to mention free games, kiddie rides, and ice cream (while supplies last).

Labor Fest is also hosting a beer tent, local artisans and crafters, and the American Made Car and Motorcycle Show & Shine.

Use the interactive parking map to help plan your trip!