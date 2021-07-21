Kum & Go to open Grand Rapids locations in 2022

DES MOINES, Iowa — Kum & Go, a family-owned chain of convenience stores, will open several Grand Rapids locations in 2022, the chain announced Tuesday.

“We are excited to bring the Kum & Go brand to our thirteenth state. Grand Rapids is an amazing community,” says CEO Tanner Krause. “Kum & Go will create quality jobs, give back to and help develop the community, and make days better for a whole new set of customers.”

The Iowa-based company tells us they share 10 percent of profits with local charities.

We’re told the stores focus on offering fresh food options, with made-to-order sandwiches, baked goods, pizza, a variety of healthy foods and more.

Kim & Go adds they offer full-time employment with benefits, including matched 401(k), parental leave, tuition reimbursement and medical coverage.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube