‘Know before you go’: Grand Rapids City Clerk previews Feb. 27 primary election

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Preparations are underway at the Grand Rapids City Clerk’s Office ahead of next month’s presidential primary.

Joel Hondorp and his team want to help make the voting process smooth and positive, so he’s reminding the public to “know before you go.”

Hondorp sat down with FOX 17 Thursday afternoon, saying the first important thing to note is voters will have to choose either a Democratic, Republican or non-partisan ballot. He tells us the ballot you select will not register you to either party.

We’re told there is also an “uncommitted” ballot available for those who prefer.

Hondorp reminds voters there are three voting options this year: early voting, mail voting and in-person voting on Election Day.

Early voting begins Feb. 17 and lasts nine days.

Hondorp tells us February’s primary will be an exercise for his team.

"We’ll have a couple elections under our belt with this new early voting with expanded absentees and various other things,” says Hondorp. “We'll have some practice in February and August that we can gear up for November. But I always say there's no such thing as a small election. Every election is important whether it's for school millage or the president of the United States."

The primary election will be held Feb. 27 in Grand Rapids.

Hondorp says absentee ballots should be made available sometime in the next week.

Visit the city’s website for more information.

View your registration status, precinct location or request an absentee ballot on the state’s website.

