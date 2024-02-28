Kirk Cousins, ETS Performance open new youth sports training facilities in GR, Kzoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NFL quarterback and Michigan State University star athlete Kirk Cousins partnered with a sports performance training company to open two new training facilities in West Michigan.

The first will open in Grand Rapids and the second will open in Kalamazoo.

Cousins teamed up with ETS Performance, a leading provider of innovative youth sports performance training programs, to make it happen.

The grand opening for the ETS Performance of Grand Rapids will be held on Friday, March 1.

The event runs from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and will include guided facility tours and demonstrations of ETS Performance training techniques.

Cousins, a Michigan native, will be in attendance.

ETS Performance says the opening of this location will mark a new era of athletic training for Michigan youth.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide young athletes, ages eight-to-18, with access to cutting-edge training programs to enhance their athletic skills.

The programs will feature top-notch coaching, personalized training plans and advanced equipment to empower aspiring Michigan athletes to reach their full potential.

ETS Performance has helped produce more than 2,500 collegiate athletes and more than 200 professional athletes.

ETS Performance of Grand Rapids is located at 3701 32nd Street SE in Grand Rapids.

