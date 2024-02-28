Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Kirk Cousins, ETS Performance open new youth sports training facilities in GR, Kzoo

Vikings QB Kirk Cousins not worried about catching COVID-19: 'If I die, I die'
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) passes against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Vikings QB Kirk Cousins not worried about catching COVID-19: 'If I die, I die'
Posted at 4:58 PM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 16:58:28-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NFL quarterback and Michigan State University star athlete Kirk Cousins partnered with a sports performance training company to open two new training facilities in West Michigan.

The first will open in Grand Rapids and the second will open in Kalamazoo.

Cousins teamed up with ETS Performance, a leading provider of innovative youth sports performance training programs, to make it happen.

The grand opening for the ETS Performance of Grand Rapids will be held on Friday, March 1.

The event runs from 6 p.m.- 7 p.m. and will include guided facility tours and demonstrations of ETS Performance training techniques.

Cousins, a Michigan native, will be in attendance.

ETS Performance says the opening of this location will mark a new era of athletic training for Michigan youth.

The state-of-the-art facility will provide young athletes, ages eight-to-18, with access to cutting-edge training programs to enhance their athletic skills.

The programs will feature top-notch coaching, personalized training plans and advanced equipment to empower aspiring Michigan athletes to reach their full potential.

ETS Performance has helped produce more than 2,500 collegiate athletes and more than 200 professional athletes.

ETS Performance of Grand Rapids is located at 3701 32nd Street SE in Grand Rapids.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book