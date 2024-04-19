KidSpeak annual forum gives Grand Rapids youth a voice

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The city of Grand Rapids hosted its annual KidSpeak community planning meeting Friday afternoon.

The event gives younger voices in the community the chance to be heard by legislators, community leaders and school officials.

20 young people got the chance to respond Friday to questions from the Mayor’s Youth Council.

They addressed many topics, including housing, transportation, after-school programs and substance abuse.

FOX 17

“I think the biggest thing is getting young people involved in the planning process,” Grand Rapids Mayor’s Youth Council President Ivan Schury said. “We heard so many wonderful testimonies [Friday], and it’s clear that youth want to be involved. Now, we just need to take that into the physical implementation of policy and, you know, really get youth voices heard.”

Click here for more information about KidSpeak and ways to get involved.

