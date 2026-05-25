Kent County Veteran of the Year honored at Memorial Day parade, names read at WWI memorial

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At Veterans Memorial Park, the meaning of Memorial Day was articulated by Kent County's Veteran of the Year.

"It's a day to honor those who died in defense of our nation," said retired Lt. Col. Denny Gillem, who gave an address to the hundreds who had gathered at the park for a parade and the ceremony that followed.

"We need to honor our country. We need to remember our country, and we need to keep our country moving in the right direction," Gillem said.

Twenty-two years of active duty turned Gillem into a decorated veteran. After two tours in Vietnam, he returned to the states to serve as a war planner for the Middle East and later was assigned to be an Army advisor to the Michigan National Guard. He has received seven awards for heroism in combat, including the Silver Star, the United States Armed Forces' third-highest military decoration.

"It's because I ended up where I ended up," Gillem said. "That certainly has made me distinct."

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In his speech, Gillem said being named Kent County Veteran of the Year was an "honor," especially because President Gerald R. Ford was the award's first recipient.

"He was the point man. I guess I'm the tail gunner," he said. "At least till next year."

The Reading of the Names

At nearby Fountain Street Church, the men and women from Kent County who lost their lives during World War One were honored by name.

At the base of the church's bell tower, a trio of veterans read the names of those whose sacrifices had been etched into a memorial.

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"It's essential we remember people who have served in our military," said retired Sgt. David Doyle, one of the readers. "I'm proud to have been one of those people."

A member of Fountain Street Church, Doyle had long been familiar with its war memorial, but he didn't always know one of its names, Martin Joseph Doyle, was his great uncle.

He'll always remember the sacrifice.

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"Every Sunday when I go through there, I throw him a salute," Doyle said. "It's bittersweet."

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