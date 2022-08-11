Kent County outreach event raises awareness for veterans services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Veterans Services (KCVS) helped veterans who are experiencing homelessness find the help they need at the 2022 Homeless Veterans Stand Down event in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

The event provided veterans with food and supplies in addition to giving them a chance to discuss possible resources.

“They supported us; they fought for our country,” says Community Outreach Specialist Rachel Wustman. “So we’re here to support them, whether it be claims or if they’re down on their luck, maybe behind on some bills; we can help pay those bills and catch them back up.”

Wustman says KCVS does whatever it can to offer any resources they may need, so they are hoping to raise awareness for their services.

“We have the Vet Center, which is a mental health counseling part of the VA,” Wustman explains. “We have community rebuilders, which can help house veterans. We have VFW, so we have American Legions that can help fund things. They've brought food; they've brought doughnuts and coffee.”

We’re told KCVS also has the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency within its offices making efforts to locate DD214.

Wustman acknowledges that veterans sometimes struggle with paperwork; she says there are services that can help with that too.

“[Veterans service offers have] gone through the training; they continue to do the training,” she explains. “So let us help. Let us take that stress off of you.”

Wustman encourages all veterans and those who know veterans to reach out so they can offer their valuable services.

