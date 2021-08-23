Kent County man wins $361k from Cash Blast Fast Cash Jackpot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Kent County man had to check his ticket over several times before believing he won a $361,787 Cash Blast Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

He bought his winning ticket at Triangle Tavern, located at 1200 Walker Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, according to a news release Monday.

“I play the Fast Cash games a lot and purchased some while my girlfriend and I were at the bar,” said the 59-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous. “My girlfriend was reading over the ticket and told me I’d won. We had to check the ticket over several times to be sure. We finally asked the bartender to scan it. When we got the slip saying to file a claim, we knew it was real. We couldn’t believe it!”

Michigan Lottery

The player recently visited Michigan Lottery headquarters to claim his prize.

With his winnings, he plans to buy a truck, make some home improvements and then save the remainder for retirement.

Fast Cast games are a series of instant-win games that print from terminals at Lottery retailers, ranging from $2 per play to up to $20 per play.

Fast Cash games offer a progressive jackpot that can be won instantly, with every ticket giving players a chance to win all or part of the progressive jackpot.

All of the Fast Cash games feed into one jackpot, which grows with every ticket purchased.

The current jackpot amount prints on each ticket, so players always know the amount of the jackpot up for grabs.

The jackpot can be won at any time.

As soon as the jackpot is hit, a new one starts to grow.