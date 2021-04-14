Kent County man charged for allegedly preparing false tax returns for clients

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gonzalo Ramon Rodriguez has been charged with assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns, as well as for aiding in filing false claims in opposition to the U.S. Department of Treasury, according to the United States Attorney’s Office—Western District of Michigan.

We’re told Rodriguez allegedly chose incorrect filing statuses for his clients, included Schedule C documents for business expenses that clients did not make, and claimed EITC for those who were not qualified.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rodriguez may spend up to eight years behind bars if convicted of both charges.

