Watch
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Kent County man charged for allegedly preparing false tax returns for clients

items.[0].image.alt
file photo
taxes
Posted at 4:48 PM, Apr 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-14 16:48:31-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gonzalo Ramon Rodriguez has been charged with assisting in the preparation of false and fraudulent tax returns, as well as for aiding in filing false claims in opposition to the U.S. Department of Treasury, according to the United States Attorney’s Office—Western District of Michigan.

We’re told Rodriguez allegedly chose incorrect filing statuses for his clients, included Schedule C documents for business expenses that clients did not make, and claimed EITC for those who were not qualified.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Rodriguez may spend up to eight years behind bars if convicted of both charges.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time