Kent Co. to host "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience"

WALKER, Mich. — Another Vincent Van Gogh exhibit is coming to the greater Grand Rapids area.

It’s called “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience.”

This exhibit uses projections and other technology to display not only Van Gogh’s paintings, but also who the artist was as a person.

FOX 17

“You literally step into a masterpiece. You become a part of his world like never before,” John Zaller, executive producer of Exhibition Hub, told FOX 17. “We really let you know Van Gogh’s struggles and that he heard this voice throughout his life that he should paint. He finally answered that voice.”

The touring exhibit opens Friday at the Alpine Center, in a building that used to be a shopping center.

Zaller says the former shopping center is a 3,000-square-foot building with 28-foot high ceilings, which makes it the perfect location for this experience.

Tickets are $19.10 for kids and $32.20 for adults.

You can buy them online or at the exhibit.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube