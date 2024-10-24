Kendall College students featured in GRAM fashion exhibit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Kendall College of Art and Design (KCAD) were featured in an exhibit celebrating the art of fashion at the Grand Rapids Art Museum (GRAM).

Five students had their works on display. The exhibit celebrates the life and legacy of Lee Alexander McQueen, a world-renowned fashion designer.

The students’ pieces were inspired by McQueen. The course they took challenged them to design clothing without the use of couture sewing — while making use of unconventional materials and technology.

“I really was thrilled to be able to do something so dramatic and inspired by such an incredible designer, and it was such an honor to get to have it displayed here, especially in my hometown art museum; that really meant a lot,” says student and artist Grace Anderson.

The exhibit runs through Jan. 12, 2025.

