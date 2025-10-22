KEEPING OUR SEAT: American Seating bought by new joint venture, staying in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — One of the companies that helped define Grand Rapids as the furniture city is staying home after a new ownership group took control on Tuesday.

The assets of American Seating were purchased by GR Seating, LLC, a new joint venture formed by two longtime customers of the company. The group committed to keeping American Seating operations in Grand Rapids.

The deal was finalized on October 21.

Current Chairman Ed Clark and CEO Tom Bush will be consultants for the company to make the transition with the new ownership smooth.

Details on how much the deal totaled were not shared.

American Seating makes seats for public transportation buses, light rail, and motorcoaches. The company dates back to 1886 when it started as Grand Rapids School Furniture, building the first-ever desk-chair for schools. In 1906, the name changed to American Seating and in 1931 the company built its first seats for municipal buses.

Over the years American Seating sold portions of its business, including a 2017 deal with Irwin Seating.

Now the more than 170 employees in Grand Rapids will continue to build seats for public transportation. The current contract with the UAW Local 135 will be maintained, according to a press release on the purchase.

The GR Seating, LLC joint venture is a partnership between Winnipeg, Manitoba-based NFI Group Inc and Livermore, California-based GILLIG Inc. NFI builds what it calls sustainable buses and motorcoaches, including electric vehicles. GILLIG also builds buses for public transportation and provides aftermarket parts.

