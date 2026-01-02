Jurassic Quest roars back into DeVos Place

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Jurassic Quest is roaring back into Grand Rapids this weekend!

Stomping into DeVos Place Saturday, Jan. 3 and Sunday, Jan. 4, families can jump back in time and experience more than 80 life-size, animatronic dinosaurs that move and even roar.

There will also be interactive exhibits, fossil digs, dino rides, and live shows.

On Sunday this, year there will also be a Sensory Hour, with early admission for families and children with sensory sensitivities or special needs

You can buy tickets online ahead of time:



General admission (ages 2+): $28.41/ticket

Dino exhibit, science station, brick creation stations and exhibits, floor puzzle, Tricera-TOTs soft play area and more

Kids Ultimate ticket (ages 2-10): $43.25/ticket

General admission plus access to dinosaur rides, T.Wrecks Raceway, fossil digs, dinosaur-themed inflatable attractions and more

Kids Dino-Mite Experience (ages 2-10): $89.98.ticket

Includes Kids Ultimate admission plus fast lanes on popular rides, special Dino Meet & Greet, VIP Lanyard & Credential god for one face painting session and one green screen photo experience



