Journey coming to Van Andel Arena as part of 2022 tour

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Legendary rock band Journey will make a stop next year in Grand Rapids, along with guests Billy Idol and Toto.

They’ll be at Van Andel Arena on May 4, 2022 as part of the Freedom Tour 2022, according to a news release Monday.

Journey is set to deliver a new album, “Freedom” in 2022.

“It’s that time – time to get back to where we are used the being – on stage!” Neal Schon said. “We are looking forward to shifting into high gear and bringing you the best show possible. The band is running on all 12 cylinders and very excited! Please come and join us once again for an evening full of rocking stage connection fun. See you soon, friends.”

Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, Nov. 19 at 10 a.m. here.