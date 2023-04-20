John Ball Zoo to host Party for the Planet event on Saturday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo has announced that it will host an event in celebration of Earth Day. Party for the Planet will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

The event will feature environmental education activities and animal encounters for all ages. There will also be booths and activities from community groups and zoo partners that are dedicated to conservation.

Visitors will have the chance to learn about freshwater mussels and Michigan’s native turtles. John Ball Zoo’s Habitat Heroes will pass out native plants for guests to take home with them.

Kids can also meet and have photo opportunities with the Marvel Comics superheroes Captain America, Black Panther, Spider-Man, and Black Widow.

Throughout North America, more than 120 of the top zoos and aquariums will throw a Party for the Planet in partnership with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“Party for the Planet is a great opportunity to visit the zoo and get people of any age excited about wildlife conservation,” said John Ball Zoo Events Coordinator Mariah Malone. “We encourage our community to come out and celebrate Earth Day during this fun, family-friendly event.”

John Ball Zoo’s Party for the Planet will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Tickets can be purchased on the zoo’s website.

