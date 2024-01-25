John Ball Zoo teaches how to recognize, treat snakebites on Venom Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Thursday was Venom Day at John Ball Zoo, where emergency department interns were invited to the zoo to learn how to treat venomous bites.

The doctors not only learned about snakebites but also how to recognize and treat venomous lizard bites.

Snake bites are rare in Michigan but we are home to the venomous Eastern massasauga rattlesnake.

Doctors say most bites come from animals in captivity. Even though snake and lizard bites are rare, this training is important so emergency department doctors know how to treat patients that have been bit.

The zoo held this event four years ago, and two weeks later, a doctor who participated had to treat a snakebite victim.

Doctors say if you think you were bitten by something venomous, don't treat yourself; seek medical treatment immediately.

