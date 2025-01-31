John Ball Zoo mourns passing of 55-year-old chimp

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) announced the passing of one of their chimpanzees Wednesday.

Peggy was 55 when caregivers noticed her health was declining. They kept a close watch on her and administered medicated treatment but were unable to save her.

We’re told Peggy had been at the zoo since April 2001 after spending 17 years at the Cleveland Zoo and 12 years at the Detroit Zoo.

JBZ describes Peggy as their “sassy elder” who made “sweet faces” and had an identifiable scream.

“Peggy left a lasting impact on her fellow chimps and those who cared for her,” the zoo writes. “With female chimpanzees living around 40 years in AZA-accredited institutions, we feel incredibly fortunate to have shared 24 of Peggy’s remarkable 55 years with her.”

JBZ extends its gratitude to those who offered their support.

