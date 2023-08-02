John Ball Zoo monitoring, preserving Michigan's only venomous snake species

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan’s only venomous snake species is in decline, and John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is doing what it can to preserve it.

Zoo officials say the eastern massasauga rattlesnake is anything but cute and cuddly but it plays a crucial role in the state’s wetlands and the animals that depend on them.

We’re told the massasauga’s numbers are down as a result of habitat loss and other factors.

“Michigan is critical for the eastern massasauga rattlesnake as our state is at the center of the species’ habitat range and has more massasauga populations than any other state or province,” says Conservation Manager Bill Flanagan. “Whatever happens to the massasauga in Michigan will define the outcome for the species.”

JBZ says it is collaborating with Sarett Nature Center to monitor snakes and foster their population’s recovery.

Rather than having researchers enter the snakes’ habitat on foot, JBZ started recording data using a “less disruptive” method with a drift fence accessible only to small animals, officials explain. The fence is equipped with a bucket and camera. We’re told the system will remain in place in May, September and October during the rattlesnakes’ peak activity.

John Ball Zoo

“This new monitoring system will be an excellent low-impact method to track massasaugas while protecting the habitat that supports them,” Flanagan adds. “What we learn from this program will help inform us for future conservation strategies.”

Those who come across the massasauga in the wild are encouraged to snap photos and file a report with the Michigan Natural Features Inventory or the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

