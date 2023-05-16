John Ball Zoo helping to preserve West MI's spotted turtle population

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is working to protect spotted turtles throughout West Michigan.

In partnership with the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, the zoo is counting, measuring, marking and drawing blood samples from specimens to aid conservation efforts. This will help determine how many spotted turtles are needed to support healthy habitats.

“In order to help rare spotted turtles in West Michigan, we need to figure out where they are living,” says JBZ Conservation Manager Bill Flanagan. “The data we collect will equip us to create stronger strategies to protect our state’s native spotted turtles.”

JBZ says they are examining turtles at eight locations and considering methods to protect nests from pet trade and predators, namely raccoons.

The public is urged to refrain from domesticating spotted turtles as doing so may hinder their ability to repopulate.

The zoo adds it is commemorating World Turtle Day this Saturday with meet and greets, plant giveaways, educational activities and more.

