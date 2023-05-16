Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

John Ball Zoo helping to preserve West MI's spotted turtle population

Spotted turtle
John Ball Zoo
Spotted turtle
Spotted turtles
Posted at 10:01 AM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 10:01:28-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo (JBZ) is working to protect spotted turtles throughout West Michigan.

In partnership with the Michigan Natural Features Inventory, the zoo is counting, measuring, marking and drawing blood samples from specimens to aid conservation efforts. This will help determine how many spotted turtles are needed to support healthy habitats.

“In order to help rare spotted turtles in West Michigan, we need to figure out where they are living,” says JBZ Conservation Manager Bill Flanagan. “The data we collect will equip us to create stronger strategies to protect our state’s native spotted turtles.”

JBZ says they are examining turtles at eight locations and considering methods to protect nests from pet trade and predators, namely raccoons.

The public is urged to refrain from domesticating spotted turtles as doing so may hinder their ability to repopulate.

The zoo adds it is commemorating World Turtle Day this Saturday with meet and greets, plant giveaways, educational activities and more.

READ MORE: John Ball Zoo shares tips for Gardening for Wildlife Month

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Great_Lakes_WX_960x720.png

Weather