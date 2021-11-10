John Ball Zoo closes for the season later this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo’s final day of the 2021 season is quickly approaching.

The last day the zoo will be open to the public for the year is Sunday, Nov. 21, according to a news release Wednesday.

Guests can get their last visits in to see the zoo’s red pandas, tigers, penguins, chimpanzees, bears and more, as well as purchase T-shirts, bags and other zoo gear at the gift shop for themselves or as gifts.

John Ball Zoo will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the rest of the season.

Tickets can be purchased at the zoo or online here.

Because of colder weather, some animals are now in their winter habitats behind the scenes at the zoo, including toucans, flamingos and budgies.