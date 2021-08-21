Watch
John Ball Zoo announces passing of Norrie, their female Canada lynx

John Ball Zoo
Posted at 3:40 PM, Aug 21, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo announced the passing of Norrie, their female Canada lynx, on Saturday.

We’re told Norrie was diagnosed with cancer in April when a mass was discovered in her spleen.

The zoo explains a plan was made to have the cancer surgically removed and place Norrie on chemotherapy, adding while she initially responded favorably to treatment, her health showed signs of deterioration.

Doctors then learned that treatment had lost its effectiveness on the cancer, the zoo says. Upon weighing a number of options as well as Norrie’s quality of life, it was decided that the lynx should be humanely euthanized.

Norrie was the first Canada lynx to enter John Ball Zoo, who welcomed her in February 2018, the zoo tells us. She was 4 years old.

