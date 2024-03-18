John Ball Zoo announces opening day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It’s time to visit the animals! John Ball Zoo in Grand Rapids is opening for the season on March 22.

This will be the 133rd season for the zoo, and brings new animals and events.

“We hope families can create lasting memories and learn about conservation during their visit and engage with our new Zoo residents and events,” says Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “There is so much to look forward to this year.”

John Ball Zoo Zuhura joins John Ball Zoo Chimpanzee Troop

You’ll see San Clemente goats, Zuhura-- the newest member of the chimpanzee troop from the Detroit Zoo—and the return of Titan, an Amur tiger who comes back from the Toledo Zoo and will (hopefully) be part of a breeding pair and bring more animal babies for zoo-goers to see.

John Ball Zoo Titan, an Amur tiger, returning from Toledo Zoo to breed with John Ball Zoo tiger

And to the delight of virtual reality fans, the zoo is introducing Wild Explorer, an educational VR experience that takes guests up-close and personal with gorillas in the jungle.

John Ball Zoo San Clemente goats join John Ball Zoo Hobby Farm

John Ball Zoo is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on opening day, then --while keeping those hours through the week—will be open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekends. You can grab tickets or join as a new member here.