It's no April Fools' joke: Founders Brewery gearing up to reopen April 1

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Founders Brewery is more than a month into its $1 million revamp. Crews are still hard at work inside the taproom, but one of the biggest changes happened in the kitchen.

"We'll cook 20 burgers at a time or eight sandwiches at a time," Founders Brewery Executive Chef Peter Englehardt said. "There was a wall. Our old kitchen had a half wall going all the way around. All this equipment was behind there."

Engelhardt is the man managing it all, and he's looking forward to the near future when people can return to the taproom.

"I think we're just excited. We just want to get going, open up and get it rolling, and get our life back so we know what we're doing every day," Englehardt added.

Engelhardt has been working hard for several weeks to create the brewery's new menu.

"I think the burger's gonna be a big seller, and fries — burgers and fries will probably be, but I hope, I hope the salmon takes off. I really do. I think the Cajun shrimp is super, super exciting. It's just flavorful," he explained.

Before Englehardt got his start behind this culinary workspace, this Michigander was in the Army.

"They talked me into a cook. I was actually trying to be an MP, but I think they were low on cook. So, I was like, 'okay, I'll try that,'" Englehardt explained.

A simple talk opened the door to his passion for cooking. Engelhardt studied under some of the top culinary experts in the nation at Johnson & Wales University.

"I love seafood. So, we're, I'm excited that we got some salmon on the menu," Englehardt said.

The menu's refresh is one of many changes. Guests will also see new booths, a welcome desk, and modern lighting.

"It's a lot different. It feels more like a restaurant now," Englehardt told FOX 17.

It's not an April Fool's Day joke, but Founders plans to reopen on April 1. A big party is scheduled for April 13.

