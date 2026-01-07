It's FOX 17 Night as the Grand Rapids Griffins prepare to face the Texas Stars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drop the gloves, because it's FOX 17 Night at the Grand Rapids Griffins game!

FOX 17 is teaming up with the Griffins for a special "FOX Night at the Rink" at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 7.

The Griffins, who have only three losses on the season, will host the Texas Stars,. You'll also spot Todd and Michelle from the Morning Mix, Elliot Grandia, Grand Rapids neighborhood reporter Matt Witkos, and Andy Curtis, to host on-ice games and ride the Zamboni.

The night will highlight some of the prime-time shows on FOX 17 this season.

In addition to seeing some friendly FOX 17 faces on Wednesday, a reminder that if the Griffins win, every fan in attendance can redeem their ticket stub for a free ticket to the next Wednesday home game.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public.

You can get your tickets here.

Do you have an idea for the Morning News team or maybe an idea for a guest segment or something for the gang to come out and try? Send them an email at mornings@fox17online.com or call 616-447-5252 and leave a message.

