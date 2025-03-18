It's almost zoo season! John Ball Zoo opens Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kids in West Michigan have their calendars marked - John Ball Zoo opens its doors for the season on March 21.

“We are truly looking forward to seeing the community return to the Zoo for what will be an amazing season,” says Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “Our stellar team has been hard at work these past months creating experiences for our guests to enjoy and to hopefully inspire the next generation of leaders, scientists and conservation advocates by creating lasting memories for those who visit. We can’t wait for everyone to see what we have planned.”

This is the 134th season for the zoo, marked with a new pair of lions, a pair of warthogs, the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, Wildlife Exploration Days, a 5K race, Summer Nights, Member Nights and more.

Their general admission prices are staying the same, and they've added to the extra experiences you can enjoy, including “The Power of Pollinators: Tiny Creature That Make BIG Things Happen!” opening in July and featuring 20 animatronic bees, butterflies, birds, and other pollinators.

John Ball Zoo will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Grab your tickets online to learn more about what the zoo has to offer!

Lookng for more zoos to experience? Zoo season starts with John Ball, but others will be opening as the weather warms. Both Boulder Ridge Wild Animal Park and Binder Park Zoo websites say they open in May.

