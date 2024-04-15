'It's affected my whole life': Scouts abuse survivor pushes for bills to help victims collect settlement money

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A survivor of childhood sexual abuse within the Boy Scouts of America is urging lawmakers to take action this week.

Nicholas Fish, 38, immigrated from Bulgaria as a child, without his parents.

He joined Boy Scout Troop 17 in East Jordan and soon found himself in a terrifying reality.

“He would make me sleep in his tent,” Fish told FOX 17 News Monday morning.

He says the abuse lasted for about four years.

“It would happen every week, every day.”

Thousands of men and boys have come forward with similar allegations in recent years.

In February 2020, the BSA filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leading to a $2.46 billion settlement trust.

The amount each survivor receives is determined by a trust. This is where the problem arises for Fish and others in similar situations.

"There's hundreds of victims in the state that deserve a voice," Fish says.

"It's not fair that in other states ... they're creating these windows of opportunities for victims."

Fish's concern is that Michigan's statute of limitations could significantly reduce the amount of compensation survivors receive.

This is why Fish is urging the Michigan Legislature to pass a package of bills eliminating the statute of limitations for sexual abuse survivors. He emphasizes the difficulty of coming forward and believes survivors deserve a better shot at justice.

"It takes courage to come forward," Fish says. "Actions speak louder than words. … What if it was my kids? What responsibility and duty do I have?"

When contacted by FOX 17, a representative for Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate said the office is unaware of any legislation impacting the Boy Scouts of America settlement.

A Republican source within the state House expressed confusion regarding the speaker's inaction.

“This decision is completely up to his office right now, so to be honest both sides are wondering why he has not advanced it,” the source said. “The unfortunate prevailing theory is: Tate is being leaned on to do as little as possible until after the special elections and a more robust majority is restored.”

Fish is determined to see this legislation passed by the end of the week.

He believes it's the only way to ensure an equitable solution for all Michigan survivors of BSA abuse.

