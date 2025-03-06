'It's a season of preparation': Cathedral of Saint Andrew observes Ash Wednesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lenten season began Wednesday for Christians and Catholics.

In light of Ash Wednesday, FOX 17 went to Mass at the Cathedral of Saint Andrew. Ashes from last year’s Palm Sunday were spread on each congregation member's forehead in the shape of a cross.

Lent is a 40-day period when practicing Catholics give something up.

“It's a season of preparation to prepare ourselves for Easter, but it's … during Lent we take action,” says Fr. Ryan Casey, CSP. “I'm doing a six-week media fast to try to give myself some space to kind of to be away from social media, TV and maybe all that kind of stuff, just to kind of have some space for the Lord a little more of my life. So, and also adding to, you know, help serve the poor more frequently than… more than I do.”

Additionally, Catholics avoid eating meat on Fridays.

Lenten season ends on Holy Thursday, which falls on April 17 this year.

